Michelle Obama not to attend Trump's inauguration: Why is she skipping recent public events?

Former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump. This comes after she decided to skip last week's state funeral in Washington for former President Jimmy Carter. Notably, former presidents, including Trump, Biden, Bush, and Clinton, attended the event except Michelle Obama.

A statement released by the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama confirms that former President Barack Obama will attend the inauguration while Michelle Obama will not attend the event. However, no explanation has been issued as to why Michelle Obama was skipping Trump's inauguration.

As Michelle Obama was the only spouse absent from the service last week at Washington National Cathedral, where her husband and Trump were seated next to each other, some reports claim that the couple is on the verge of getting separated, sparking chatter on social media.

Moreover, both Trump and Obama chatted and laughed despite the history of political animosity between the Democratic former president and the returning Republican leader.

Bill Clinton will attend the swearing-in ceremony, a person familiar with the former president's schedule confirmed for the AP. Hillary Clinton will also attend, a spokesperson said.

The Office of George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush are attending.

All three former presidents and their wives attended Trump's first inauguration in 2017, including Hillary Clinton, after she lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump.