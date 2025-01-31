Michelle Obama issues statement amid divorce rumours: 'Barack and I...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Barack Obama and his wife Michelle

Amid divorce rumours concerning former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, the former first lady in an Instagram story said that The Obama Presidential Center will pay tribute to Hadiya Pendleton, a talented honour roll student whose death in 2013 shocked the nation. Pendleton performed at Obama's second inauguration just days before her death. The Obamas also announced that a memorial garden will be opened to honour Pendleton at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Michelle Obama's Instagram story reads, "To this day, I carry Hadiya’s story with me everywhere I go. She had an extraordinary light that will not be forgotten, and Barack and I look forward to honouring her memory through a dedicated space at the Obama Presidential Center." The former first lady also mentioned Barack Obama as "my husband.". Earlier, reports also surfaced that Obama was dating actress Jennifer Aniston.

As speculations of their separation have been doing rounds in social media, Michelle's choice of language becomes crucial.

The reports of separation got momentum after Michelle Obama decided to skip US President Donald Trump's inauguration event on January 20. This came after she skipped a state funeral in Washington for former President Jimmy Carter. Notably, former presidents, including Trump, Biden, Bush, and Clinton, attended the event, except for Michelle Obama.

A statement released by the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed that former President Barack Obama will attend the inauguration while Michelle Obama will not attend the event. However, no explanation has been issued as to why Michelle Obama was skipping Trump's inauguration.