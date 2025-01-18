Love of my life: Obamas dismiss rift rumours as former President celebrates Michelle's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : AP Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

As rumours are afloat regarding a rift between Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the couple was seen together on the occasion of the latter's birthday. Recently, after the former first lady decided to skip some gatherings in the US, including last week's state funeral in Washington for former President Jimmy Carter, the divorce rumours started doing the rounds all acorss the social media.

On Michelle Obama's birthday, former President Barrack Obama, in a post on X, said, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"

The birthday wish gains significance as it comes in the backdrop of Michell deciding to skip the Trump inauguration event on January 20.

In a statement, the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed that former President Barack Obama will attend the inauguration while Michelle Obama will not attend the event. However, no explanation was issued as to why Michelle Obama was skipping Trump's inauguration.

As Michelle Obama was the only spouse absent from the service last week at Washington National Cathedral, where her husband and Trump were seated next to each other, some reports earlier went on to claim that the couple is on the verge of getting separated, sparking chatter on social media.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the couple met in 1989 when both of them worked at a Chicago law firm. They married in 1992.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have been married for 30 years, which includes Barack Obama's 8 years of US presidency.

(With inputs from AP)