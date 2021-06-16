Wednesday, June 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Message in bottle travels across the Atlantic Ocean

Message in bottle travels across the Atlantic Ocean

Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 16, 2021 7:58 IST
atlantic ocean
Image Source : AP

Message in bottle travels across the Atlantic Ocean

A Portuguese teenager has found a message in a bottle that travelled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager. Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018, The Boston Globe reported.

Santos' mother, Molly Santos, posted a photo of the note on Facebook asking for others to share the post in hopes of finding the writer to share how far the message travelled.

The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard that reads, “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” 

The note included an email address to respond to.

Molly Santo said that she sent an email to the address, but never received a response.

Also Read | Doctors warn of burns from asphalt as heatwave hits US West

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X