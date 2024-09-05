Mauritius accords warm welcome to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Gurudev shares vision of building drug-free nation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gurudev greets President Prithvirajsing Roopun and First Lady Sayukta Roopun

Bengaluru: Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who is currently on an official four-day visit to Mauritius, was warmly received by Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

During a meeting with the Prime Minister, Gurudev discussed a range of topics, including the preservation of Mauritian culture and the shared vision of achieving a drug-free Mauritius. Gurudev also met with the President, where he emphasised the importance of youth empowerment, the promotion of harmony through stress elimination programs, the introduction of Ayurveda to Mauritius, and the various ongoing Art of Living programs including the Prison Program which have made a huge impact.

During his visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed to continue the Art of Living's Prison Programs in Mauritius, owing to their proven effectiveness.

During his visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed to continue the Art of Living’s Prison Programs in Mauritius, owing to their proven effectiveness. These rehabilitative programs aim to break the cycle of violence by relieving emotional stress and helping inmates reintegrate into society. “Their worst brings them to prison, but spirituality brings out the best in them. They become good citizens and contribute positively to society,” Gurudev shared.

The first day of the visit concluded with a public event that featured wisdom, chanting, and meditation. Thousands of Mauritians attended the event, alongside the President, members of the opposition, and key government officials. Among the dignitaries were Adrien Duval, Speaker of the National Assembly, Her Excellency Nandini Singla, High Commissioner of India; Lady Sarojini Jugnauth, wife of the former President of Mauritius; Arvind Boolell, Leader of the Opposition; Mr Alan Ganoo, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Public Infrastructure, Bobby Hureeram; Minister for Civil Service Affairs, Anjiv Ramdhan; Minister of Cooperatives, Navin Ramyead; and the Minister of Health and Wellness, Kailesh Jagutpal.

During his four-day visit, Gurudev is slated to address several public gatherings, filled with wisdom, music, chanting and celebration at various locations including Pailles, Goodlands, and Wooton.

