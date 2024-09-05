Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Mauritius accords warm welcome to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Gurudev shares vision of building drug-free nation

Mauritius accords warm welcome to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Gurudev shares vision of building drug-free nation

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a renowned global humanitarian and spiritual leader, is in Mauritius for a four-day official visit. He was met with a warm reception by Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Updated on: September 05, 2024 19:23 IST
Gurudev greets President Prithvirajsing Roopun and First Lady Sayukta Roopun
Image Source : INDIA TV Gurudev greets President Prithvirajsing Roopun and First Lady Sayukta Roopun

Bengaluru: Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who is currently on an official four-day visit to Mauritius, was warmly received by Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

During a meeting with the Prime Minister, Gurudev discussed a range of topics, including the preservation of Mauritian culture and the shared vision of achieving a drug-free Mauritius. Gurudev also met with the President, where he emphasised the importance of youth empowerment, the promotion of harmony through stress elimination programs, the introduction of Ayurveda to Mauritius, and the various ongoing Art of Living programs including the Prison Program which have made a huge impact.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed the office of the President - India Tv
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed the office of the President
Dr.Arvin Boolell GOSK MP, The Leader of the Opposition meets Gurudev - India Tv
Dr.Arvin Boolell GOSK MP, The Leader of the Opposition meets Gurudev
President Prithvirajsing Roopun and First Lady Sayukta Roopun in conversation with Gurudev - India Tv
President Prithvirajsing Roopun and First Lady Sayukta Roopun in conversation with Gurudev
President Prithvirajsing Roopun meets Gurudev - India Tv
President Prithvirajsing Roopun meets Gurudev
Gurudev greets President Prithvirajsing Roopun and First Lady Sayukta Roopun - India Tv
Gurudev greets President Prithvirajsing Roopun and First Lady Sayukta Roopun

During his visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed to continue the Art of Living’s Prison Programs in Mauritius, owing to their proven effectiveness. These rehabilitative programs aim to break the cycle of violence by relieving emotional stress and helping inmates reintegrate into society. “Their worst brings them to prison, but spirituality brings out the best in them. They become good citizens and contribute positively to society,” Gurudev shared.

The first day of the visit concluded with a public event that featured wisdom, chanting, and meditation. Thousands of Mauritians attended the event, alongside the President, members of the opposition, and key government officials. Among the dignitaries were Adrien Duval, Speaker of the National Assembly, Her Excellency Nandini Singla, High Commissioner of India; Lady Sarojini Jugnauth, wife of the former President of Mauritius; Arvind Boolell, Leader of the Opposition; Mr Alan Ganoo, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Public Infrastructure, Bobby Hureeram; Minister for Civil Service Affairs, Anjiv Ramdhan; Minister of Cooperatives, Navin Ramyead; and the Minister of Health and Wellness, Kailesh Jagutpal.

During his four-day visit, Gurudev is slated to address several public gatherings, filled with wisdom, music, chanting and celebration at various locations including Pailles, Goodlands, and Wooton.

Also Read: US Congress recognises Sri Sri Ravishankar, Jain Acharya Lokesh for their contributions towards global peace

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement