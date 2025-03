Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's new Prime Minister amid strained US ties Mark Carney has officially taken over as Canada's new Prime Minister, succeeding Justin Trudeau in a crucial political transition. The former Bank of Canada governor steps into office at a challenging time, as Canada-US relations face fresh tensions under President Donald Trump's new administration.

