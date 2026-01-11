Marco Rubio to be next Cuban president? Trump says 'sounds good to me' Tensions have heightened between the two Cold War era enemies, with Trump warning that Cuba must "make a deal" with the US or it will face consequence.

Washington:

As tensions continue to soar between the United States (US) and other Latin American nations after the former conducted military strikes on Venezuela, President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he is okay with the idea of Secretary of State Marco Rubio becoming the next president of Cuba.

"Sounds good to me!" said the 79-year-old Republican leader while sharing a post on his Truth Social platform, in which a user, @Cliff_Smith_1, said Rubio will be president of Cuba.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)Trump has said he is okay with idea of making Rubio the next Cuban president.

Tensions have heightened between the two Cold War era enemies, with Trump warning that Cuba must "make a deal" with the US or it will face consequence. In another Truth Social post on Sunday, the US president said Venezuela is getting protected by America, which is the "most powerful military" in the world.

He said Cuba will get no more oil or money. "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!" he said.

"Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last weeks U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years," he added.

Cuba was one of the major beneficiary of the Venezuelan oil. However, the oil shipment has cut off after the US struck Venezuela and continues to seize oil tankers in the region. Cuba has criticised the US strikes and termed it a "criminal act" and a "terrorist act" that violates the United Nations (US) Charter and international law.

Cuba had also deployed its military in Venezuela as part of an agreement and according to Havana, 32 of its personnel were killed in the US strikes. "Our compatriots fulfilled their duty with dignity and heroism, falling after fierce resistance in direct combat against the attackers, or as a result of the bombing of the facilities," it said in a statement.

