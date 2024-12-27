'India has lost a great man': From Macron to Blinken, global tributes pour in for former PM Manmohan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the scholar and architect of the India of today who evolved into a stubbornly resolute politician, died of prolonged illness on Thursday, December 26. Unassuming, erudite, soft-spoken and a consensus builder, Manmohan Singh died on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92. As he died, the world leaders poured condolence messages for the former Prime Minister who drove the economy of the country in the 90's.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolence and said: "India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India."

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, in a post on X, expressed deep sorrow over Manmohan Singh's passing, describing him as "one of India’s most illustrious sons." Karzai hailed Singh as an "unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan" and extended his heartfelt condolences.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.