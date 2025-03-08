Man with Palestinian flag climbs up Big Ben tower, emergency services called As a man, holding a Palestinian flag, climbed the Big Ben tower, a nearby street was closed and several emergency vehicles rushed to the scene.

A man holding a Palestinian flag climbed up the Big Ben tower on Wednesday, and emergency services had to be called to the Palace of Westminster, police said. A barefoot man can be seen in photos, standing on a ledge several meters up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben. A nearby street was closed, and several emergency services vehicles were at the scene as crowds looked on from behind a police cordon.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were at the scene “working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion," alongside firefighters and ambulance services.

Three emergency workers were seen being lifted on a fire brigade ladder platform to try to speak to the man on the ledge. More details regarding the incident are still awaited.

All you need to know about London's Big Ben Tower

The Elizabeth Tower, which is popularly known as Big Ben, is one of London’s most iconic landmarks. Big Ben refers to the Great Bell of one of the world’s most famous clocks within the Palace of Westminster.

The clock tower was renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the mother of King Charles III.