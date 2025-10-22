Man crashes car into White House security gate; arrested A man was taken into custody Tuesday night after driving his vehicle into a security gate outside the White House in Washington, DC.

A man was taken into custody Tuesday night after driving his vehicle into a security gate outside the White House in Washington, DC. At approximately 10:37 pm on Tuesday, the man drove his car into a security gate located at the intersection of 17th Street and E Street NW outside the White House.

The US Secret Service immediately responded, arresting the driver on the scene. Authorities deployed a heavy security presence, with agents carrying long guns and securing the perimeter.

Investigation underway

Following the collision, the White House perimeter was briefly locked down to assess the situation. Although the road leading to the gate remains closed pending vehicle removal, the White House itself was not placed on lockdown. No injuries have been reported. The Secret Service is reviewing surveillance footage and gathering details to understand the driver’s motives.

Previous vehicle incidents at White House

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at the White House gates. Earlier this year, in January 2024, a driver crashed into an exterior gate and was taken into custody. Former President Joe Biden was not inside the White House during that event. Another incident occurred in May 2024 when a man died after crashing into a security barrier near the White House. The Secret Service confirmed there was no public safety threat in either case.

The White House remains under heightened security, especially amid ongoing construction of a new ballroom in the East Wing.