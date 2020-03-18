Malaysia reports 117 new coronavirus cases

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 117 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 790. The health ministry said 80 of the new cases were linked to a gathering of 16,000 at a mosque near Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia went into a two-week partial lockdown on Wednesday after coronavirus infections in the country spiked to the highest in Southeast Asia. Malaysia's close neighbors such as Singapore have been forced to take emergency measures to cushion the fallout from spread of the virus and the lockdown.

