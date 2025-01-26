Southern California gets some rains: Here's how it is not the best thing as it poses risk of...

Follow us on Image Source : AP California wildfires

After wildfires ravaged major parts of Southern California, it finally received rain, which is expected to aid firefighters who are currently mopping up multiple wildfires. However, heavy downpours are likely to bring new troubles, including toxic ash runoff. While the region had a forecast to get around an inch (about 2.5 centimetres) of precipitation over several days, the National Weather Service said that the "threat is high enough to prepare for the worst-case scenario," as it predictred localised cloudbursts, which may result in mud and debris flowing down hills.

The rainfall that began on Saturday was expected to get intense on Sunday and end on Tuesday, according to forecasters. While flood watches were issued for some burn areas, snow was likely in the mountains.

The authorities in Los Angeles have been putting continuous efforts into removing vegetation as well as shoring up slopes and reinforcing roads.

Last week, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order to expedite cleanup efforts and mitigate the environmental impacts of fire-related pollutants. Los Angeles supervisors also gave their go-ahead to an emergency motion to install flood-control infrastructure and expedite and remove sediment in fire-impacted areas.

Fire crews filled sandbags for communities, while county workers installed barriers and cleared drainage pipes and basins.

Officials cautioned that ash in recent burn zones was a toxic mix of incinerated cars, electronics, batteries, building materials, paints, furniture, and other household items. It contains pesticides, asbestos, plastics, and lead. Residents were urged to wear protective gear while cleaning up.

As per the latest updates, the evacuation orders were lifted as firefighters with air support slowed the spread of a huge wildfire. The California Legislature approved a fire relief package of more than USD 2.5 billion, which is slated to help the Los Angeles area recover from its recent deadly wildfires.