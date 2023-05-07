Follow us on Image Source : AP "Not My King": Anti-monarchy demonstrators arrested during King Charles' Coronation

London: Amid the world gazing at King Charles' Coronation, UK police were seen busy arresting demonstrators who gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London. Hours before the coronation of King Charles III, police arrested protesters including the head of an anti-monarchy group Republic.

"Not My King"

Footage that went viral showed the protestor wearing "Not My King" t-shirts were detained by the UK police. Ahead of the Coronation in Trafalgar Square, Republic's CEO Graham Smith was also arrested. As per the report of the BBC, the police arrested Smith and other demonstrators while they were unloading placards near the Coronation procession route.

Later, the anit-monarchy group took to Twitter to post some pictures of the police officers. "So much for the right to peaceful protest," the group said. They also alleged that the officers didn't give the reasons for their arrest.

Matt Turnbull, one of those arrested, said the straps holding the placards had been "misconstrued" as something that could be used for locking on, the report said.

"To be honest we were never going to be allowed to be a visible force here - they knew we were coming, and they were going to find a way to stop this," he was quoted as saying to the BBC. Turnbull was later seen being led away in handcuffs, the report said.

40th British monarch to be crowned

King Charles III on Saturday became the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, surrounded by heavy symbolism of his many passions, including a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth.

While he ascended to the throne immediately after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last September, the 74-year-old was formally crowned King of the United Kingdom when the Archbishop of Canterbury concluded the religious ceremony by inviting the 2,200-strong congregation and millions watching worldwide to swear allegiance to the new British Sovereign.

(with inputs from PTI)

