Tuesday, July 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Libya imposes curfew due to COVID-19 surge

Libya imposes curfew due to COVID-19 surge

The corona curfew will last for two weeks from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 27, 2021 14:57 IST
Libya, imposition, curfew, COVID surge, coronavirus pandemic, corona latest news, covid news interna
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Libya imposes curfew due to COVID surge.

The Libyan government has imposed a curfew due to increasing Covid-19 infections, while the nationwide vaccination continues.

The curfew will last for two weeks from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

While addressing the media, Health Minister Ali Zanati confirmed that Covid-19 isolation centres in western Libya were congested.

The country's Health Ministry on July 24 had announced that it was to launch an "exceptional" vaccination campaign.

Libya has received more than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, and more doses are expected to arrive soon, according to the Ministry. The campaign aims to vaccinate 1 million people above the age of 18.

More than 500,000 people have been vaccinated nationwide so far.

A number of temporary vaccination centres were set up in the capital Tripoli, with more facilities to be built in western, eastern and southern cities.

The other protective measures that the Libyan government recently adopted include a ban on public gatherings, public transportation, and closing restaurants and coffee shops. Earlier this month, the government closed the border with Tunisia due to the high numbers of infections.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control, Libya has so far registered a total of 236,961 coronavirus cases and 3,398 deaths.

Also Read: 8 mass graves found in western Libya

Also Read: Libyan interior minister Fathi Bashagha's motorcade attacked

Latest World News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X