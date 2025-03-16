LeT terrorist Abu Qatal, close ally of Hafiz Saeed, killed in Pakistan, mastermind behind Reasi bus attack Abu Qatal, a key terrorist linked to Hafiz Saeed and involved in the 2017 Reasi bomb attack, was killed in Pakistan, ending years of pursuit by Indian agencies.

Abu Qatal, a notorious terrorist with deep connections to Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has been eliminated in Pakistan. Known for his significant role in orchestrating several terror operations aimed at destabilizing India, Katal's death marks a major victory in the fight against terrorism. Katal, also known as Katal Sindhi, was involved in a series of high-profile attacks, including the 2017 Reasi bomb blast and the 2023 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir.

Qatal's assassination occurred in Pakistan, where he was shot dead by two unidentified assailants while traveling in his vehicle. His death brings an end to a long pursuit by Indian agencies, who had been tracking his movements for years. Katal had been on India’s most-wanted list due to his active involvement in planning and executing terror attacks in the region.

Qatal's role in the 2017 Reasi bomb attack, which targeted innocent civilians, had placed him in the spotlight as a key architect of violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he was behind the deadly attack on a bus near the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi on June 9, 2023, which claimed several lives. The blast, which sent shockwaves across the region, was a testament to Katal’s influence in terror activities.

A trusted aide of Hafiz Saeed, Katal was appointed the chief operational commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Under his leadership, LeT continued to carry out several terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. His expertise in coordinating attacks, recruiting terrorists, and executing cross-border infiltration operations made him a critical figure in Pakistan’s ongoing support for terrorism in the region.

Beyond his role in the Reasi attacks, Qatal was directly linked to several other deadly operations. He played a pivotal role in the terror strikes in Rajouri and Dangri, Jammu and Kashmir, in January 2023, which targeted civilians, including children. These attacks resulted in numerous casualties and left the region reeling in fear. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has included Katal's name in its charge sheet for his involvement in these attacks. On January 1, 2023, the terror strike in Dangri village resulted in the deaths of seven people, including two children, followed by an IED blast that left several others seriously injured.

Qatal's direct involvement in LeT’s recruitment and infiltration operations was also revealed through NIA investigations. He was instrumental in sending terrorists across the border from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on targeting minority communities and security personnel. His operations fueled the ongoing cycle of violence in the region, deepening the unrest in Kashmir.

Qatal, operating from the Khureta launch pad in District Kotli of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), was the self-styled commander of one of the most important camps for Lashkar-e-Taiba. Under his direction, this camp became a key epicenter for LeT’s terror activities in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Katal played a critical role in the infiltration of LeT terrorists into these sectors, using drone drops to supply arms and ammunition.

His leadership was crucial in orchestrating some of the major attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch area. His direct involvement in the Bhatia Durian attack in April 2023, which targeted an army vehicle, was also confirmed after the arrest of Nisar from Surankote Poonch, who had participated in the attack.

Qatal’s deep-rooted network of contacts, established during his earlier operations in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 2000s, allowed him to revive terror activities when he returned to Pakistan. As one of LeT’s top commanders, he enjoyed the confidence of Hafiz Saeed and directly reported to Sajid Jutt, a senior LeT commander based in Rawalpindi.