LeT financer Abdul Rehman, close aide of terrorist Hafiz Saeed, killed in Pakistan; incident caught on camera

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) financer and a close aide of terrorist Hafiz Saeed was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Karachi. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rehman. According to reports, the attack occurred when two assailants arrived on a bike and opened fire on Rehman, who was standing in a shop. The chilling act was captured on video, showing the attackers shooting Rehman before escaping the scene in broad daylight. The visuals of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

As per reports, Rehman was a prominent financier for the Lashkar-e-Taiba. His primary responsibility was to gather financial support for the group, which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries due to its involvement in various attacks across Pakistan and India.

Rehman had reportedly significant influence in Karachi, serving as a central figure for LeT’s fundraising operations. Fund collectors from different areas would bring their collected amounts to him, which he would then channel to the higher authorities of the group. His deep connections and key role in managing funds had made him a crucial asset for LeT’s operations, as per reports.

LeT terrorist Abu Qatal killed in Pakistan

This comes days after another terrorist and the close aide of Hafiz Saeed was killed in Pakistan on March 16. The deceased was identified as Abu Qatal. Qatal, also known as Qatal Sindhi, was involved in a series of high-profile attacks, including the 2017 Reasi bomb blast and the 2023 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir.

Qatal's killing took place in Pakistan, where he was shot dead by two unidentified assailants while traveling in his vehicle. His death also brought an end to a long pursuit by Indian agencies, who had been tracking his movements for years. Qatal had been on India's most-wanted list due to his active involvement in planning and executing terror attacks in the region.

