Knife attack in Croatia: Teenager injures several students and teacher in capital Zagreb

The police said that the attacker had been detained.

A student in Zagreb, the Croatian capital, injured his teacher and several other students in a knife attack at his school, police said Friday. According to the police, the attack happened at 9:50 am at a school in the Precko neighbourhood. Describing the attacker as a “young male”, the police said that he had been detained. However, the police have not confirmed the media report which claims the death of one student. The video footage published by Croatian media showed children running away from the school building.

(This is a developing story)