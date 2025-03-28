King Charles briefly hospitalised after experiencing side effects from cancer treatment King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and has been undergoing treatment and observation since then.

King Charles III was briefly hospitalised for observation and check up on Thursday after experiencing "temporary side effects" related to a cancer treatment. As per the official statement issued by the Buckingham Palace, his engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday were cancelled. The palace also added that Charles has now returned to his residence in London, Clarence House.

The palace issued a formal statement and stated, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed."

"His majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled," the palace said. "His majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," it added.

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February last year. Following this, 76-year-old King stepped away from public duties for about three months but continued fulfilling state duties, such as reviewing government papers and meeting with the prime minister.

However, in recent times, the King had a rigorous schedule, he played host to leaders from abroad, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and visited an aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales.

Charles's cancer was detected during surgery for an enlarged prostate in February last year. The palace has said that he does not have prostate cancer but did not share any details regarding his illness.

King Charles III to meet Pope Francis

King Charles III is scheduled to have an audience with Pope Francis during a state visit next month to the Vatican. The tentative meet was among details of the British monarch's visit to the Vatican and Italy released on Tuesday by Buckingham Palace. Charles' three-day trip begins April 7 and it will also include events in Italy and its capital, Rome, which surrounds Vatican City.