'Aapka General bhi...': Army vs Police face-off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exposes security situation in Pakistan The face-off incident between the Pakistan Army and the Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comes as Islamabad faces intense international pressure in the wake of the Pahalgam attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pakistan):

A video is going viral on social media which shows extreme anger against the Pakistan Army in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The video exposes the internal security situation in Pakistan as a Pashtun police officer at Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is seen blocking a convoy of the Pakistani Army from entering a police station.

A police officer can be heard saying, "Dimag kharab hai aapka, udhar Kashmir bhejo na. Aapka general bhi aa jaaye phir bhi kuch nahi kar sakte ho aap log." (Have you lost your mind? Go to Kashmir. We won't allow you even if your General is here.)

The police officer added, "Yeh Lakki Marwat Police hai. Yaad Rakhna." (This is Lakki Marwat Police).

What was the reason of face-off?

According to information, tension between Khyber Police and the army flared up when the police accused the army of unnecessary interference in the area. Tension between the police and the army is not new in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The police have repeatedly accused the army of interference in the area and failure in anti-terrorism operations.

The incident comes as Pakistan faces intense international pressure in the wake of the Pahalgam attacks in Jammu and Kashmir,, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

India vows strong retaliation

India has vowed strong retaliation to the terror attacks that rocked Pahalgam earlier this month. On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility for the attack.

India's political leadership has allowed "complete operational freedom" to the armed forces to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.