Khaby Lame, world’s top TikTok star, leaves US after ICE detention | Here's why

Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikTok star known for his signature silent reactions, has left the United States after being detained by immigration authorities in Las Vegas for allegedly overstaying his visa, officials confirmed. The 25-year-old Senegalese-born Italian influencer was stopped at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday and taken into custody by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Authorities said Lame had arrived in the US on April 30 and remained beyond the permitted period on his visa. He was not deported, but granted a voluntary departure, a legal option that allows foreign nationals to leave the country without a formal removal order, sparing them long-term bans on reentry.

A spokesperson for ICE confirmed the incident in a statement but did not elaborate further. Lame, who has more than 162 million followers on TikTok, has not issued a public statement since the incident. A request for comment sent by the Associated Press to the email listed on his Instagram profile went unanswered.

Detention comes amid Trump’s immigration crackdown

His brief detention comes amid a wider immigration crackdown under US President Donald Trump, who has escalated federal enforcement actions in recent weeks. Raids in cities like Los Angeles have sparked days of street protests, with critics accusing the administration of abusing executive authority and stoking fear among immigrants.

From factory worker to global star — without a word

Despite the visa controversy, Lame’s departure marks only a pause in what has been a meteoric rise to global internet stardom. Born in Senegal and raised in Italy, he was laid off in March 2020 from his job as a CNC machine operator in a factory near Turin amid the pandemic. With extra time during lockdown, he started posting on TikTok in early 2020, first reacting in Italian, then pivoting to his trademark silent expressions that mock convoluted online “life hacks.” His understated expressions and universal humour earned him a devoted international audience, propelling him past Charli D’Amelio in 2022 to become the most followed creator on TikTok.

Partnerships, UNICEF role, and Met Gala appearance

Lame’s success has moved well beyond the app. In 2022, he signed a multi-year deal with fashion brand Hugo Boss. In January, he was named a UNICEF goodwill ambassador. Just last month, he walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City, cementing his place among the world’s most recognisable digital personalities.

Though it remains unclear when or under what conditions he may return to the US, Lame’s brand continues to thrive globally, all without ever saying a word.

