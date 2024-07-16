Kenya SHOCKER: Serial killer massacres 42 women including his wife, dumps their bodies in canal | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Volunteers carry a body of an unknown person retrieved, with seven others, from a dumpsite in Mukuru slums

In a shocking incident, a suspected serial killer has been arrested in Kenya following the discovery of several bodies at a quarry in Nairobi, with police saying on Monday he had confessed to killing 42 women including his wife. Police said Collins Jumaisi, a 33-year-old man living near the quarry in Mukuru neighbourhood in the south of the capital, was arrested early on Monday. The acting head of police, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, said nine bodies had been recovered so far from the quarry.

"It is crystallising that we are dealing with a serial killer, a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life," said Amin Mohamed, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. Jumaisi confessed that he lured and killed 42 women and dumped their remains at the quarry, Mohamed said.

VIDEO: Bodies retrieved from a dumpsite in Mukuru Slums

(GRAPHICS WARNING: Sensitive material - Video may offend or disturb)

How did Jumaisi kill women?

The murders stretch back to 2022, starting with Jumaisi's wife, with the most recent on July 11, Mohamed said in the televised statement. At Jumaisi's home, police said they found several mobile phones, identity cards, a machete they believed was used to cut up the victims, industrial rubber gloves, rolls of sellotape and a dozen nylon sacks similar to those in which the victims were found.

Huge crowds gathered to watch the remains, many of which were dismembered, being retrieved from the quarry over the weekend, with some engaging in running battles with police. Many local residents have been angered by rumours that the bodies were linked to alleged abductions of young protesters by security forces during recent street demonstrations.

Image Source : REUTERSVolunteers retrieve bodies of unknown people from a dumpsite in Mukuru slums, in Nairobi.

The police have so far given no indication that the remains found have anything to do with the protests. A government spokesperson shared a police statement on X on Friday saying that the authorities were analysing samples to identify the deceased and that investigations were underway.

Image Source : REUTERSPeople watch as volunteers retrieve bodies of unknown people from a dumpsite in Mukuru slums, in Nairobi

An activist with the Mukuru Community Justice Centre rights group said most of the remains were decomposed, indicating they had been there for some time. Earlier this month President William Ruto said reports of abductions by state agents were regrettable and that any officers found responsible would be held to account. Kenya's police chief Japhet Koome resigned on Friday.

Earlier last year, a Kenyan pastor asked his followers to starve to death. The shocking news broke after villagers complained against a preacher for practising a religious "cult" wherein people were lured to starve to death. Police recovered at least 200 bodies and 600 were still missing.

Cults are common in Kenya

It is worth mentioning that cults are common in Kenya, which has a religious society. Police across the country have been questioning other religious leaders whose teachings are believed to be misleading and contrary to basic human rights.

President William Ruto last week formed a commission of inquiry to investigate how hundreds of people were lured to their deaths at the coast and recommend action on institutions that failed to act. Mackenzie had in the past been charged with the deaths of children in his church in a case that is ongoing in court. Residents nearby had raised the alarm after his followers moved to the forested area

