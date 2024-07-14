K P Sharma Oli appointed Nepal's Prime Minister, to take oath tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Nepal's new Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

CPN-UML chairman K. P. Sharma Oli is set to take the reins of the country again after Nepal's President appointed him as the Prime Minister of the Himalayan nation on Sunday.

Oli, who is set to take the top office on Monday, succeeded Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in the vote of power and is now set to return as the Prime Minister of the country for the fourth term, albeit in a coalition government.





About the Coalition Pact

K. P. Sharma Oli, CPN-UML chairman, who is set to take the oath as Prime Minister on Monday during a swearing-in ceremony organized at 11 a.m. at Shital Niwas, the main building of Rashtrapati Bhawan, secured the top post with the backing of NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Oli, who submitted the signatures of 165 House of Representatives (HoR) members in his support, after then Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda lost the vote of confidence in the Nepal's Parliament, received the backing of 88 Nepali Congress (NC) members along with 77 from his Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) party.





(More details will be added)