Canadian PM Justin Trudeau likely to resign this week amid mounting dissent within Liberal Party: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian PM is expected to tender his resignation as early as Monday, January 6, The Globe and Mail reported citing sources. Trudeau faces mounting dissent within his Liberal Party. The report cites three sources within the Liberal Party, saying Trudeau's announcement can come even on Monday.

The report claims that the announcement may come before a national Liberal Party caucus on Wednesday. However, it remains unclear whether Trudeau will continue as the interim leader while the Liberal Party seeks new leadership.

Trudeau became the leader of the Liberal Party in 2013 when it faced deep trouble and was reduced to third place in Canada's House of Commons for the first time. His resignation is expected to give rise to a fresh calls for a quick election, given the challenges to deal with as Donald Trump assumes the presidency in the United States on January 20.

In December last year, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, a key ally, had said that he would introduce a motion to topple the minority Liberal government.

Singh, whose party has been helping keep Trudeau in office, announced in an open letter posted on social media that he would declare a loss of confidence in the Trudeau-led Liberal government next year, a move that would trigger an early election if other opposition parties support his move.