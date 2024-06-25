Tuesday, June 25, 2024
     
Plane thought to be carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lands in Thailand

A Plane thought to be carrying WikiLeaks' Julian Assange, on his way to enter a plea deal in US court, has just landed in Bangkok, AP reported.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Bangkok Published on: June 25, 2024 12:11 IST
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange boards a plane
Image Source : @WIKILEAKS/X WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange boards a plane

Bangkok: According to FlightRadar, the aircraft believed to be transporting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to enter a plea deal in a US court in the Northern Mariana Islands has landed in Bangkok. The chartered plane arrived at Don Mueang International Airport, located north of the Thai capital, shortly after noon. It remains uncertain whether the stop in Bangkok is solely for refuelling and how Assange will proceed with his journey to the Northern Mariana Islands.

This is a breaking store. More details will be added.

