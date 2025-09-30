Joseph Kabila, former Congo President, awarded death penalty for treason by military court The government says Kabila played a key role in helping the rebel movement by offering support and working closely with foreign forces. Officials have described his actions as a direct threat to national security.

Kinshasa :

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced former President Joseph Kabila to death after convicting him of treason and other serious offences. The verdict was delivered in his absence, as Kabila has not appeared in court since the trial began in July.

The charges include treason, conspiracy, supporting terrorism and taking part in an armed rebellion. Congolese authorities claim Kabila worked with Rwanda and the M23 rebel group, which launched a sudden attack in January. The rebels quickly took control of several major cities in eastern Congo and have remained in those areas.

Kabila has denied all the allegations. His current location remains unknown and no further details have been given about efforts to find him.

Joseph Kabila led the country from 2001 to 2019.

M23 rebellion in Congo

The M23 rebellion in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) began in 2012, led by former members of the CNDP rebel group who were integrated into the national army. They mutinied, citing poor conditions and the DRC government's failure to honor a 2009 peace deal. The movement briefly captured Goma in 2012. Allegations surfaced of support from Rwanda and Uganda.

Joseph Kabila, then president of the DRC, struggled to manage the crisis, facing criticism for weak governance and failing to prevent regional instability. International pressure and a UN intervention brigade helped defeat M23 in 2013, although tensions persist in eastern Congo