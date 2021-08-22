Sunday, August 22, 2021
     
Earthquake magnitude 5.2 strikes Japan, no tsunami warning

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 11.24 a.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.6 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tokyo Published on: August 22, 2021 14:23 IST
An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Sunday, authorities said, adding that no tsunami warning was issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 11.24 a.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.6 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

