Japan approves record defence budget with plans to become 3rd highest spender: Where does India stand?

Japan has decided to increase its defence budget to as high as 8.7 trillion yen ($55 billion) in 2025. On Friday, the Japanese Cabinet gave its nod for the increase in the budget as Tokyo aims to accelerate the building of its strike-back capability with long-range cruise missiles. It also seeks to deploy Tomahawks to shield itself from intensifying threats from North Korea, China, and Russia.

Currently, Japan is undertaking a five-year military buildup under the national security strategy. This year marks the third year of Japan's adoption of the security strategy in 2022. Japan aims to spend more than 115 trillion yen, which translates into a USD 730 billion national budget bill. Notably, this requires parliamentary approval by March to be enacted.

What is India's rank?

In 2024, India allocated approximately USD 75 billion for its defence spending, which is just below 2 per cent of GDP. India bags the third spot in military spending. The first three places are acquired by the US, China, and Russia. Until recently, Japan ranked 10th, according to a report.

Under the new defence strategy, Tokyo plans to eventually double its annual military spending to around 10 trillion yen ($63 billion), making it the world's No.3 military spender after the United States and China.

Understanding Japan's new defence strategy

Japan prepares to deploy US-made Tomahawks late in the fiscal year 2025 as part of its ongoing effort to acquire strike-back capability with long-range missiles that can hit distant targets. The budget allocates 940 billion yen ($6 billion) for the so-called “standoff” defence system that also includes long-range missiles, satellite constellations and other arsenals. The cost includes 1.8 billion yen ($11.4 million) for the purchase and addition of equipment to launch Tomahawks from Aegis-class destroyers.

In order to reinforce its missile defence system, Japan plans to spend another 533 billion yen ($3.37 billion) that includes purchases of interceptors and a mobile reconnaissance radar to be placed on Okinawa, where more than half of about 50,000 American troops are based. As part of the military buildup, Japan is pushing to strengthen its largely domestic defence industry by participating in joint development and promoting foreign sales.

