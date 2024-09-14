'Life is not khatakhat, it's hard work': Jaishankar takes veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Geneva | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI EAM S Jaishankar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has taken a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi in the latter’s words stating that “life is not khatakhat but hard work”. His remarks came while addressing the Indian Community in Geneva on Friday (September 13). The EAM’s statement had a reference to Rahul Gandhi’s viral remark during the campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections earlier this year, in which he frequently used the word “khatakhat” (in a flash) to state that money would be sent to women’s accounts every month if the Opposition’s INDIA bloc government is formed. His “khatakhat” remark had also drawn a reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What did Jaishankar say?

Jaishankar, while interacting with the Indian Community in Geneva in the last leg of his three-nation visit, said that manufacturing was “neglected” by the governments in the country in the 20th century and the country was now striving to “fix” the issue. He said that no country can emerge as a “major power” worldwide without a strong impetus on manufacturing.

He then made a reference to Rahul Gandhi’s remark and said that “life is not khatakhat, but hard work”.

“There are people who would say, why are we importing so much from China... Throughout 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s, governments neglected manufacturing... Now people wanted to find a fix... People said we are incapable and should not attempt... How can you be a major power in the world without strong manufacturing... It requires hard work, good policies... 'Life is not khatakhat, life is hard work'... that's my message to you, we have to work hard..." he said.

What was Rahul’s ‘khatakhat’ remark?

Rahul Gandhi in his election rallies had told voters that after June 4, when INDIA bloc will come to power, Rs 1 lakh (Rs 8500 per month) will be deposited in the bank account of each woman belonging to every poor household in India every year, "khatakhat"(in a second). He had said, the money will be sent to their accounts every month "khatakhat".

PM Modi later mocked Rahul Gandhi's remark and said in a rally in Uttar Pradesh that the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc will disintegrate "khatakhat" (very fast) after the poll results are out of June 4. PM Modi also said, after June 4, the shehzadas (referring to Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will also leave India "khatakhat" (in a jiffy).

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ | 'My father was on flight hijacked in 1984, I was dealing with it,' reveals Jaishankar in Geneva