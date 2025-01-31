India will conduct 'out of syllabus' foreign policy: Jaishankar's response to question on Trump | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO S Jaishankar

Addressing an interactive session at Delhi University's Hansraj College, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday described US President Donald Trump as an 'American nationalist', adding that India will have to conduct 'out of syllabus' foreign policy' in its interest. He added that the US gave a good treatment when he was travelling to the country to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Jaishankar added that India's relationship with the US is strong and PM Modi shares a good personal relationship with Trump.

He acknowledged that Trump's policies could bring significant changes to global affairs but asserted that India's foreign policy would continue to be guided by national interest.

"Yes, he (Trump) will change a lot of things, maybe some things will be out of syllabus, but we have to conduct foreign policies out of syllabus in the interest of the country," he said, adding, "There may be some issues where we differ, but there will be many areas where things will be in our shed."

Jaishankar also stressed the strong personal ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, saying, "Our relationship with the US is strong and Modi has a good personal relationship with Trump." During the session, Jaishankar spoke about India's growing global influence and changing perceptions about the country.

"Even non-Indians now say they are Indians, they think it will help them get a seat on a plane somewhere," he said. Reflecting on his career, Jaishankar shared insights into his transition from academia and diplomacy to politics.

About his career as a diplomat, the EAM shared insights into his transition from academia and diplomacy to politics. He said, "I never thought I would become a bureaucrat. My entry into politics happened by accident, or call it fortune, or call it Modi. He (PM Modi) pursued me in a manner that nobody could say no."

He highlighted that Indians living abroad still rely on their homeland for support and said, "Those who leave the country turn to us only. We are their caretakers outside."

