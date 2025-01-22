Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State: 'Reviewed bilateral partnership, exchanged views on global issues'

Follow us on Image Source : X S Jaishankar said he exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues.

Washington: After meeting his US counterpart Marco Rubio, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he exchanged his views on a wide range of regional and global issues in the first bilateral meeting hours after the Secretary of State assumed office.

Sharing the pictures of the meet on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate."

"Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation," the post added.

Earlier, he shared a post on X about the productive Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington DC and thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for hosting the event and expressed his appreciation for the participation of Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong and Japan's Takeshi Iwaya.

"Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong & Takeshi Iwaya for their participation. Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump Administration," Jaishankar wrote on X.

The ministers held wide-ranging discussions focused on ensuring a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states. Our wide-ranging discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the post added.

Jaishankar highlighted the need for expanded collaboration, saying, "Agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good."

Jaishankar also met the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship between both nations.

"Great to meet NSA @michaelgwaltz again this afternoon. Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity. Looking forward to working together on an active and outcome-oriented agenda," Jaishankar wrote on X.

(With inputs from ANI)