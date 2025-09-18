Jaish commander exposes Pakistan Army’s role in honouring terrorists killed in 'Operation Sindoor' In another clip, Kashmiri admitted that Maulana Masood Azhar played a central role in planning terror attacks in India, particularly in Delhi and Mumbai. He recounted Azhar’s escape from Delhi’s Tihar Jail and asserted that Balakot became the place that empowered him to continue his mission.

New Delhi:

A fresh video of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has surfaced, revealing startling details about the Pakistan Army’s involvement in glorifying slain terrorists. In the clip, Kashmiri claimed that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir instructed top officers to attend the funerals of terrorists killed during India’s Operation Sindoor and grant them full military honours.

He disclosed that Pakistan’s General Headquarters (GHQ) directed corps commanders to accompany the funeral processions of terrorists, dressed in uniform, and even stand guard to present the “last salute.”

Admission of Masood Azhar’s terror role in India

In another video, Kashmiri acknowledged the role of Maulana Masood Azhar in orchestrating terror strikes on Indian soil, specifically in Delhi and Mumbai. Speaking in Urdu, he recalled Azhar’s escape from Delhi’s Tihar Jail and claimed that Balakot had provided him the strength to carry forward his mission of attacks inside India.

Kashmiri referred to the soil of Balakot as “indebted” to Azhar for his continued campaign of jihad, further admitting the direct connection between Pakistan-based terror networks and strikes in India’s key cities.

Operation Sindoor’s impact on JeM

Kashmiri also conceded the devastating blow inflicted by India’s Operation Sindoor, launched as a retaliatory strike after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

On May 7, Indian forces carried out a coordinated overnight operation involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force, destroying nine major terror hideouts in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muridke. These sites were linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Kashmiri admitted that Operation Sindoor “tore apart” Masood Azhar’s family in Bahawalpur, underlining the heavy cost borne by terrorist leadership.

India’s precision strikes vs Pakistan’s denial

Following the strikes, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed that India took utmost care to avoid civilian harm, ensuring “no civilian casualties.” However, Pakistan admitted casualties, claiming 26 deaths and 46 injuries, while rejecting the fact that the targets were entrenched terrorist hubs.

The exposure by a senior JeM commander reinforces India’s long-standing claim that Pakistan’s military establishment actively shields and honours anti-India terror networks operating from its soil.