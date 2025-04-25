J-K attack: Pakistan Deputy PM refers to Pahalgam terrorists as 'freedom fighters' | Video In retaliation for the abominable terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India suspected the Indus Waters Treaty, and on Friday, the government said it is working on a strategy to ensure that not a single drop of water flows from India into Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated since terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, while Pakistan continues with its old "show proof" rant, it's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called the terrorists of Pehelgam attack 'freedom fighters'. The statement was given by him during the press conference held on Thursday. The clip of Dar's statement is being widely circulated on social media and users are criticising his 'insensitive' approach.

Amid the tensions, a PTI report cited Indian military sources as saying that there were incidents of small arm firing at some places on the Line of Control(LoC) initiated by Pakistan on Thursday night.

Ishaq Dar freedom fighter statement | Video

During the press conference, Ishaq Dar suggested that those responsible for the Kashmir attack could be "freedom fighters", not terrorists. He challenged India to provide evidence, stating Pakistan is open to reviewing it objectively.

India will not allow "single drop of water" into Pak

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, held a meeting to discuss the future course of action on the Indus Waters Treaty(IWT) of 1960 with Pakistan, which has been kept in abeyance by India following the Tuesday attack. After the meeting, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said the government has formulated a detailed roadmap to prevent the flow of Indian river water to Pakistan. "We will ensure that not a single drop of water flows into Pakistan from India," Patil said.

Speaking to media, CR Paatil said, "A roadmap was prepared in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Three options were discussed in the meeting. The government is working on short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures so that not even a drop of water goes to Pakistan. Soon, desilting of rivers will be done to stop the water and divert it.