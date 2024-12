Follow us on Image Source : AP An explosion occurred at a fuel depot in central Italy.

In a tragic incident, a fuel depot exploded in the central Italian region of Tuscany, killing at least two people and injuring nine on Monday. As per authorities, the incident occurred at the ENI oil company near Florence. Italy's ENI oil company said the cause of the explosion at the depot in Calenzan was under investigation. It said the flames were confined to a loading area and had not spread to nearby tanks.

More details to be added.

(With inputs from AP)