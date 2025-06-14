Israel's Defence Minister warns Iran: 'Tehran will burn' if missile attacks on Israeli cities continues The Israeli Defense Minister warns Iran that “Tehran will burn” if missile attacks persist, following a deadly exchange of strikes between the two nations. With casualties mounting on both sides, global powers urge de-escalation as tensions spiral toward broader conflict.

New Delhi:

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz delivered a stark warning to Iran on Saturday, threatening that “Tehran will burn” if missile attacks on Israel continue. Katz's comments followed Iran’s overnight missile barrage in retaliation for Israeli strikes that targeted Iran’s nuclear program on Friday morning.

Speaking alongside IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director David Barnea during a security assessment, Katz directly addressed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “The Iranian dictator is taking the citizens of Iran hostage,” Katz said, “and especially Tehran’s residents will pay a heavy price for the criminal attack on Israeli civilians.”

Israeli airstrikes kill top Iranian nuclear scientists

The Israeli military confirmed on Saturday that its operation, codenamed Rising Lion, had successfully eliminated nine senior Iranian nuclear scientists. According to the IDF, the scientists were directly involved in advancing Iran’s nuclear weapons capabilities.

“These strikes were carried out based on precise intelligence,” the military said. “Their elimination represents a significant blow to the Iranian regime’s ability to acquire weapons of mass destruction.”

The airstrikes, conducted with drones and warplanes, reportedly hit sensitive nuclear facilities, including Natanz and Isfahan, causing extensive damage.

Iran responds with missile barrage

In retaliation, Iran fired dozens of ballistic missiles into Israeli territory overnight Friday. Explosions lit up the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as Israel’s Iron Dome defence system and U.S.-supplied interceptors worked to neutralize incoming threats. Civilians across central Israel were urged to seek shelter.

Israeli authorities confirmed at least three deaths and dozens of injuries. Meanwhile, Iran’s U.N. ambassador reported that 78 Iranians were killed and over 320 wounded in Israel’s strikes.

Global concern over escalation

As tensions threaten to ignite a broader regional conflict, the United States has stepped in with limited military support. A U.S. defence official confirmed that American air defence systems in the region assisted in intercepting Iranian missiles.

Despite mounting international calls for de-escalation, both sides have shown no signs of backing down. Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei vowed revenge, declaring, “We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime.”

The situation remains volatile, with the potential for further military action growing by the hour.