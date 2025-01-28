Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu likely to meet Donald Trump next week in Washington

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Israeli PM Netanyahu likely to meet US President

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu office is hoping meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington next week. However, the trip is yet to be finalised and an official order will be issued thereafter. An AP report cited an official on the condition of anonymity stating details could be arranged when Trump's special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, travels to Israel this week for talks with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. If this meeting is held, Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump at the White House since his inauguration last week.

Official announcement only after conformity

An Israel official said Netanyahu is expected to go to the White House in February but did not have a date. However, Netanyahu's spokesman, Omer Dostri, on Monday said the Israeli leader has not yet received an official invitation to the White House.

Last week, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said he believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington to meet newly-elected US President Donald Trump "in a few weeks". "I'm sure he would be one of the first foreign leaders invited to the White House," said Danon in a media briefing.

PM Modi speaks with Donald Trump over call

US President Donald Trump, in a "productive" phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought a move towards a "fair" bilateral trading relationship and deeper India-US cooperation, according to the White House.

Both leaders also discussed plans for Modi to visit the US, the White House said in a readout of the call on Monday. They discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

“Today, President Donald J Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship," the readout said.

(With AP Inputs)