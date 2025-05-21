Israeli forces fire 'warning shots' at Indian, Russian, EU diplomats visiting West Bank; IDF apologises According to the Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry, the delegation included diplomats from India, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, China, Russia, the European Union, and several other countries.

New Delhi:

A group of diplomats from nearly two dozen countries including Russia, the UK, European Union, France and other nations were forced to take cover on Wednesday during a visit to the West Bank city of Jenin, after Israeli troops fired warning shots into the air, prompting confusion and alarm. No injuries were reported, The Times of Israel has reported.

Sources said all Indian Diplomats part of the visiting team were safe in the firing incident.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry, the delegation included diplomats from India, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, China, Russia, the European Union, and several other countries.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expressed regret over the incident and stated that an internal inquiry had been launched. The Israeli army claimed the diplomatic group had deviated from a pre-approved route and said discussions would be held with the involved countries to resolve the matter.

In its statement, the IDF said, "The IDF regrets the inconvenience caused."

Video footage released by the Palestinian Authority showed soldiers near a yellow road gate aiming their weapons, with gunfire audible in the background. Members of the delegation are seen hurriedly retreating to a convoy of vehicles, some appearing visibly shaken.

A diplomat who was part of the delegation claimed several shots were heard coming from inside the Jenin refugee camp.

The group, which also included representatives from Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Spain, India, and other nations, was on a visit to the northern West Bank city. The itinerary included a stop at the Jenin governorate headquarters, as reported by the official PA news agency WAFA.

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry condemned the incident, calling it "a heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, which deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation to the State of Palestine during a field visit to Jenin Governorate.”

The incident comes amid growing international criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and its handling of the broader conflict with the Palestinians.