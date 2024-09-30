Israel's fresh airstrikes in Lebanon kill 105 people, leave over 350 wounded, says health ministry

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Rubble at the site of the Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

As Israel continued to launch airstrikes on the Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the latest attack on Sunday (September 29) killed over 100 people and left over 350 wounded, according to the Lebanese health ministry, CNN reported. On Saturday, 33 people were killed while 195 others were injured in the air raids.

Israel is taking down the top Hezbollah leadership one by one and had major success when it eliminated the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah on September 27. It has killed 7 key commanders over the past week in airstrikes, which also include Nabil Qaouk, Hezbollah’s "preventive security unit" and a senior member of the terror group’s central council.

The Iran-backed militant group says it will continue to fight, even as a growing number of senior Hezbollah faces have been killed, CNN reported.

80-ton bomb attack on Hezbollah headquarters

Hezbollah announced on Saturday evening that Nasrallah had died in Israeli airstrikes at 9:30 pm on Friday. The Israeli military had attacked Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut with an 80-ton bomb. It is reported that Nasrallah was present there with his daughter. The Israeli military posted on its social media accounts, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world." After Nasrallah's death, tensions have escalated in the Middle East.

Iran's supreme leader moved to a secure location

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called an emergency meeting. Information from Iranian officials revealed that the meeting was convened after Israeli strikes on Hezbollah headquarters in southern Beirut. According to a report by Reuters, Khamenei has been moved to a secure location.

