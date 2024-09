Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli airstrikes Beirut

Beirut: Israel targeted a senior Hezbollah leader in a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday afternoon but his fate was not immediately known, a security source told news agency Reuters. The strike hit near a part of the southern suburbs where several of the Lebanese armed group's facilities are located.

The strike came two days after a similar attack killed a senior Hezbollah commander with the group's missile unit.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.