Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hassan Nasrallah's potential successor Hashem Safieddine: Reports

Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine speaks during the funeral of Mohammed Nasser, a senior Hezbollah commander who was killed by what security sources say was an Israel strike.

On Friday morning, an Israeli attack reportedly targeted Hezbollah chief Hashem Safieddine in Beirut. According to Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, according to an Israeli official, Safieddine, who appears to be a possible successor to slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was attacked.

No official confirmation has been received

To date, there has been no official statement from Israel or Hezbollah confirming the attack. Reuters also noted that they could not comment on the report circulated on social media platform X. Safieddine holds a key position in Hezbollah and is considered a key figure in the organisation's leadership.

Israel hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut

Israeli forces announced an attack on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, targeting the suburb of Dahieh, a prominent Hezbollah stronghold, on October 3. The strike signalled a sharp increase in ongoing conflict. Israel launched 11 air strikes south of Beirut, escalating the fighting. Lebanon's state news agency reported that the strike's impact was felt in the mountains near the capital.

Safieddine, who heads Hezbollah's executive council, is a key figure in the group's military operations and was designated a terrorist by the United States in 2017.

