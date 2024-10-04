Friday, October 04, 2024
     
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hassan Nasrallah's potential successor Hashem Safieddine: Reports

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut reportedly killed Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, seen as a potential successor to Hassan Nasrallah. The attack has not been officially confirmed by Israel or Hezbollah, but Safieddine held a critical position in the group’s leadership.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Beirut Updated on: October 04, 2024 7:57 IST
Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine
Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine speaks during the funeral of Mohammed Nasser, a senior Hezbollah commander who was killed by what security sources say was an Israel strike.

On Friday morning, an Israeli attack reportedly targeted Hezbollah chief Hashem Safieddine in Beirut. According to Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, according to an Israeli official, Safieddine, who appears to be a possible successor to slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was attacked.

No official confirmation has been received

To date, there has been no official statement from Israel or Hezbollah confirming the attack. Reuters also noted that they could not comment on the report circulated on social media platform X. Safieddine holds a key position in Hezbollah and is considered a key figure in the organisation's leadership.

Israel hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut

 

Israeli forces announced an attack on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, targeting the suburb of Dahieh, a prominent Hezbollah stronghold, on October 3. The strike signalled a sharp increase in ongoing conflict. Israel launched 11 air strikes south of Beirut, escalating the fighting. Lebanon's state news agency reported that the strike's impact was felt in the mountains near the capital.

Safieddine, who heads Hezbollah's executive council, is a key figure in the group's military operations and was designated a terrorist by the United States in 2017. 

