Israel joins US in withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council, citing bias

Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO President Donald Trump listens as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference.

A day after US President Donald Trump made an announcement that the United States would be leaving the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Israel has also announced their withdrawal. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar confirmed on Wednesday that Israel would no longer continue to sit at the UNHRC table. He hailed the US decision, saying it is in the right direction.

“Israel welcomes President Trump’s decision not to participate in the UN Human Rights Council. Israel joins the United States and will not participate in the UNHRC,” Sa’ar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Israel alleges bias at UNHRC

Sa'ar accused the UNHRC of bias against Israel, claiming that the council protects human rights abusers while unfairly targeting Israel. This body has focused on attacking a democratic country and propagating antisemitism, instead of promoting human rights," he said.

He also claimed that Israel is disproportionately condemned at the UNHRC, pointing to over 100 resolutions against Israel, which account for more than 20 per cent of all resolutions passed by the council.

Trump announces US withdrawal

Trump declared America's withdrawal from the UNHRC and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), claiming alleged ties between UNRWA and Hamas.

“The United States withdrew from the anti-Semitic UN Human Rights Council and ended support for the UN Relief and Works Agency, which funneled money to Hamas,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC.

Trump also vowed to reinstate maximum pressure on Iran, reimposing strict sanctions to cut off Iranian oil exports and diminish Tehran’s financial support for militant groups.

Netanyahu in US visit

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is in the US to discuss the Gaza ceasefire agreement and Middle East security with Trump. He will meet with US military officials and congressional leaders in the coming days.

In the joint press conference, he restated the solidity of US-Israel ties when he declared, “The bonds of friendship between the American and Israeli people have endured for generations, and they are absolutely unbreakable.”

