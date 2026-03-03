Advertisement
Israel US Iran War Live Updates: Series of loud explosions rock Qatar's capital as Iran ramps up strikes

US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran continues to strike Israel and US assets in the Gulf as the number of casualties rises. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has made it clear that the operations are ongoing and will continue until all our objectives are achieved.

A Middle East Airlines plane flies as smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
A Middle East Airlines plane flies as smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Image Source : AP
Tehran:

Following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israeli strikes, the conflict has rapidly spread across the Middle East, triggering one of the most intense military escalations in recent history. US President Donald Trump said the United States and its allies have launched Operation Epic Fury, describing it as the "largest, most complex and most powerful military operation ever conducted." He claimed that hundreds of targets inside Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defence systems and other strategic installations,  had been struck. Trump added that full-scale combat operations are underway and will continue until all objectives are met, vowing severe retaliation for attacks on US forces.

As regional tensions soared, Qatar made significant disclosures about its role in countering Iranian attacks. The Qatar Ministry of Defense said its air force shot down two Iranian fighter jets after they violated Qatari airspace. It also confirmed that seven ballistic missiles and five drones launched from Iran were intercepted and destroyed before reaching their targets. 

Iran, meanwhile, claimed it had targeted US military bases in more than 15 countries over the past 24 hours. Amid the escalation, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the alliance would not be drawn into the Middle East conflict, underscoring NATO’s decision to stay out of the war.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :US-Israel-Iran War

  4:21 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    Series of loud explosions rock Qatar's capital as Iran ramps up strikes

    Explosions rocked Qatar's capital in the morning but there were no reports of casualties or damage in the city. Later Monday, Iranian drones struck two sites: a power plant in Mesaieed Industrial City and an energy facility in Ras Laffan belonging to QatarEnergy, the world's largest LNG producer. While no casualties were reported, QatarEnergy suspended the production of LNG and other products at the impacted sites for security reasons.

  4:14 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    US military says it's taken out 11 Iranian warships in the Gulf of Oman

    The US military said Monday that it has taken out 11 Iranian warships. "Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, today they have ZERO," US Central Command said in a post on X. The statement follows President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post on Sunday that U.S. forces had “destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships." The president said they would be “going after the rest” and had “largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters."

     

  4:11 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    UN says Israel's Gaza closure causes fuel rationing and water shortages

    The UN's humanitarian office tracking Gaza said Monday that the Israeli closure of all crossings into Gaza was stretching stocks of food, inflating the prices of basic goods and halting municipal services like solid waste collection as humanitarian workers tried to ration fuel supply. It said that reduced water production in some parts of Gaza City had left people drinking as little as two liters of water a day.

    COGAT, the Israeli military body overseeing civilian affairs in Gaza, closed crossings into the territory at the start of the unfolding war and froze the entrance and exit of humanitarian workers. It said the crossings cannot not be safely operated under fire and that they would reopen as soon as the security situation allows.

  4:11 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    Tense calm in Jerusalem during a lull in Iranian missile fire

    A tense calm has settled over the central Jerusalem after an afternoon and evening with no sirens announcing incoming missiles from Iran. The streets are still quite empty in West Jerusalem, where most Israelis live.

  4:11 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    Israeli diplomat says US-Israel strikes on Iran will continue 'as long as it takes'

    Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, told reporters Monday that despite the ongoing impact on civilians, including several Israelis who have been killed, it is part of the “sacrifice” for future generations and it will continue “as long as it takes." "We all know those we have lost, despite the sacrifice, we are determined," he said. "We will not stop until we achieve our objectives."

    Israel and the US have given conflicting answers about what exactly the objectives of this war are and what the endgame is for what is slowly becoming a wider regional conflict, with escalations touching nearly every country in the Middle East.

  4:10 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    Iraqi militias threaten US military presence in Jordan

    A prominent Iran-backed Iraqi militia has threatened to attack American military bases in neighboring Jordan. Kataib Hezbollah has claimed attack on US bases in northern Iraq in solidarity with Tehran. Iran has been targeting American military assets in the Mideast in its ongoing war with Washington and Israel. The Iraqi government for years has tried to keep a delicate balance maintaining strong ties with both Washington and Tehran.

  4:10 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    Iran says it shot down 20 drones since the war began

    Iranian state-run IRNA news agency said the country's military has shot down 20 "enemy drones" since the beginning of the US and Israeli attacks on Saturday.

  4:10 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    NATO chief calls on European allies to support war against Iran

    NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview that the United States’ and Israel’s war against Iran is crucial for security in Europe. He said the allies could support the effort even without direct involvement in military operations, through logistics and access. Rutte, a former prime minister of the Netherlands, said he unreservedly approves of Trump’s decision to attack Iran and kill its supreme leader. Rutte cited the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran.

    "It would be a stranglehold on Israel. It could potentially mean Israel’s defeat," Rutte told German public broadcaster ARD in its Brussels studio on Monday. When asked about the possibility of NATO entering the war, Rutte said absolutely no one believed that NATO would be involved. "This is Iran, this is the Gulf, this is outside NATO territory," he said. NATO troops deployed for 20 years to Afghanistan, and its 2011 air campaign helped topple Libya's late leader Moammar Gadhafi.

  4:09 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    US launches strikes across Iran, killing Supreme Leader Khamenei

    The United States and Israel launched widespread strikes across Iran on Sunday, targeting the country's ballistic missile sites and destroying warships as part of an intensifying military campaign following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Explosions shook buildings across the country, with plumes of smoke rising over the capital, Tehran. Iranian state media reported that more than 550people have been killed since the strikes began, including Khamenei and other senior officials.

