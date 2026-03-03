Israel US Iran War Live Updates: Series of loud explosions rock Qatar's capital as Iran ramps up strikes

Tehran:

Following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israeli strikes, the conflict has rapidly spread across the Middle East, triggering one of the most intense military escalations in recent history. US President Donald Trump said the United States and its allies have launched Operation Epic Fury, describing it as the "largest, most complex and most powerful military operation ever conducted." He claimed that hundreds of targets inside Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defence systems and other strategic installations, had been struck. Trump added that full-scale combat operations are underway and will continue until all objectives are met, vowing severe retaliation for attacks on US forces.

As regional tensions soared, Qatar made significant disclosures about its role in countering Iranian attacks. The Qatar Ministry of Defense said its air force shot down two Iranian fighter jets after they violated Qatari airspace. It also confirmed that seven ballistic missiles and five drones launched from Iran were intercepted and destroyed before reaching their targets.

Iran, meanwhile, claimed it had targeted US military bases in more than 15 countries over the past 24 hours. Amid the escalation, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the alliance would not be drawn into the Middle East conflict, underscoring NATO’s decision to stay out of the war.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.