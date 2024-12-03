Israel strikes in response to Hezbollah attack, kills 11 in Lebanon amid ceasefire

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Representative Image

Within a week of the announcement of ceasefire, Israel unleashed its largest wave of airstrikes across Lebanon, killing at least 11 people on Monday. Israeli attack came as a response to Hezbollah's volley of projectiles as a warning over what it said were Israeli truce violations.

According to Lebanese health ministry, one airstrike on the southern village of Haris killed five people and wounded two while another airstrike on the village of Tallousa killed four and also wounded two. The projectiles were clearly the first time that the Lebanese militant group took aim at Israeli forces after the 60-day ceasefire went into effect last Wednesday.

What did IDF say?

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) carried out a string of airstrikes against what it said were Hezbollah fighters, infrastructure and rocket launchers across Lebanon, in response to Hezbollah firing two projectiles toward Mount Dov — a disputed Israeli-held territory known as Shebaa Farms in Lebanon which is the tri-junction of borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel meet.

As per Israel, the projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported. Reacting to the attack, IDF said, “The IAF struck Hezbollah terrorists, dozens of launchers, and terrorist infrastructure throughout Lebanon a short while ago. Additionally, the IAF struck the Hezbollah launcher in the area of Berghoz in southern Lebanon shortly after the launch of the two projectiles toward Mount Dov. Hezbollah’s launches tonight constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon."

It further added, "The State of Israel demands that the relevant parties in Lebanon fulfil their responsibilities and prevent Hezbollah's hostile activity from within Lebanese territory. The State of Israel remains obligated to the fulfilment of the conditions of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. The IDF is prepared to continue operating wherever necessary and will continue to operate to defend Israeli civilians."

Hezbollah strikes on Israeli military position

On earlier Hezbollah strike, the Iran-backed militant group issued a statement and said, that it fired on an Israeli military position in the area as a “defensive and warning response” after what it called “repeated violations” of the ceasefire deal by Israel. It said complaints to mediators tasked with monitoring the ceasefire “were futile in stopping these violations."

Before the Hezbollah projectiles, Israeli carried out at least four airstrikes and an artillery barrage in southern Lebanon, including a drone strike that killed a person on a motorcycle, according to Lebanese state media. Another strike killed a corporal in the Lebanese security services.

With inputs from agencies)