  Israel strikes Beirut targeting Hezbollah commander in 'revenge' of 12 children killed in Golan Heights

Israel strikes Beirut targeting Hezbollah commander in 'revenge' of 12 children killed in Golan Heights

The strike comes days after a rocket strike from Lebanon killed the 12 youths. Israel blames the Hezbollah militant group, which has denied any role in the attack.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Beirut Updated on: July 30, 2024 23:24 IST
Bodies of those killed in the football stadium attack were brought to a community centre in Majdal S
Image Source : AP Bodies of those killed in the football stadium attack were brought to a community centre in Majdal Shams.

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military said Tuesday it struck the Lebanese capital of Beirut, targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens. The strike comes days after a rocket strike from Lebanon killed the 12 youths. Israel blames the Hezbollah militant group, which has denied any role in the attack.   

According to sources of news agency Reuters, Israel targetted the head of the armed group Hezbollah's operations room, and added that his fate remained unknown. The sources named him as Muhsin Shukr but said he was also known as Fuad Shukr. Fuad Shukr was sanctioned by the United States in 2015.

Citing local media reports, the news agency said at least one woman was killed at seven were injured.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added/

