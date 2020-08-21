Image Source : AP Israel reports 3rd rocket attack from Gaza, conducts another strike on Hamas

Israel has repelled the third night attack from Gaza and responded with strikes on Hamas' underground military infrastructure, the military said early on Friday. On Thursday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported about balloon attacks and five rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. In retaliation, Israel struck a Hamas military depot.

"In the 3rd rocket attack of the night, terrorists in Gaza launched 7 rockets at civilians in southern Israel. 6 of the 7 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome mid-air. In response, we struck Hamas military targets in Gaza, including underground terror infrastructure," the IDF tweeted.

The current escalation comes against the backdrop of Palestine's opposition to the US-brokered UAE-Israel peace deal, which will see the two countries fully normalise relations and establish diplomatic ties.

(With agency inputs)

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage