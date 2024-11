Follow us on Image Source : AP Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (L) and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (centre)

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his popular defence minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement. Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout the war in Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival. A previous attempt to fire Gallant in March 2023 sparked widespread street protests against Netanyahu.

The prime minister announced his decision late on Tuesday.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.