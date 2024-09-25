Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Israel to intensify attack on Lebanon, activates reserve troops after Hezbollah targets Tel Aviv

Israel is calling up two additional reserve brigades to the northern border to carry out operational activities, the military said on Wednesday, after days of escalating air strikes that have hit Hezbollah targets in various areas of Lebanon.

Updated on: September 25, 2024 18:50 IST
A building destroyed by the Israeli military
Image Source : AP A building destroyed by the Israeli military

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military says it is activating reserve troops in response to rising tensions with the Hezbollah militant group. The Wednesday announcement indicates that Israel is planning even tougher action against the Lebanese group. It comes hours after Hezbollah fired a missile toward Tel Aviv for the first time. The army said it was calling up “two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena.” “This will enable the continuation of combat against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation,” it said.

At least three people were wounded when a house in a northern Israeli kibbutz was hit on Wednesday during a Hezbollah rocket barrage, medics said. The wounded were evacuated to a hospital in the nearby city of Nahariya near the border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel as Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon and shot down a missile that the armed group fired at Tel Aviv, further intensifying the conflict between the two arch-foes. World leaders meanwhile expressed concern that the conflict - running in parallel to Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas - was rapidly intensifying as the death toll in Lebanon rose.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

 

