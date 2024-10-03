Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
Israel-Iran War LIVE: IDF strikes central Beirut for the first time since 2006, 6 killed

Israeli media reported infantry and tank units operating in southern Lebanon after the military sent thousands of additional troops and artillery to the border.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Tel Aviv Updated on: October 03, 2024 8:05 IST
IDF strikes central Beirut
Image Source : AP IDF strikes central Beirut

Tel Aviv: Multiple strikes were also reported in Beirut’s southern suburbs in areas issued evacuation warnings by the Israeli army. The area struck in central Beirut was not covered in those warnings. The latest actions on multiple fronts have raised fears of a wider conflict that could draw in Iran as well as the United States, which has rushed military assets to the region in support of Israel. The latest action from Israel came after Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday in what it said was retaliation for a series of devastating blows Israel landed recently against Hezbollah, which has been firing rockets into Israel since the war in Gaza began in solidarity with Hamas.

Live updates :Israel-Iran War LIVE UPDATES

  • Oct 03, 2024 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    More than 1,900 killed in Lebanon in past two weeks: Health Ministry

    More than 1,900 people have been killed and over 9,000 wounded in Lebanon in almost a year of cross-border fighting, with most of the deaths occurring in the past two weeks, according to Lebanese government statistics.

  • Oct 03, 2024 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Central Israel targeted in pair of overnight drone attacks on Rosh Hashanah: Report

    Warning sirens are activated in Bat Yam due to what the IDF says is a suspected hostile aircraft, with the Home Front Command instructing residents of the coastal city just south of Tel Aviv to take shelter in protected areas, Times of Israel reported.

  • Oct 03, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Biden joins call with Group of Seven major power leaders

    Biden joined a call with Group of Seven major power leaders on Wednesday to coordinate a response, including new sanctions against Tehran, the White House said. G7 leaders voiced "strong concern" over the Middle East crisis but said a diplomatic solution was still viable and a region-wide conflict was in no one's interest, a statement said.

  • Oct 03, 2024 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    IN PICS: Multiple strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

    India Tv - Rescue workers survey an apartment hit by an airst

    Image Source : APRescue workers survey an apartment hit by an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon

    India Tv - Smoke rises from a destroyed resident complex hit

    Image Source : APSmoke rises from a destroyed resident complex hit by Israeli airstrikes in Dahieh, Beirut, Lebanon

    India Tv - A rescue worker surveys an apartment building hit

    Image Source : APA rescue worker surveys an apartment building hit by an airstrike in Beirut

    India Tv - A firefighter stands in front of an apartment hit

    Image Source : APA firefighter stands in front of an apartment hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon

    India Tv - People collecting remains of victims after an airs

    Image Source : APPeople collecting remains of victims after an airstrike that hit an apartment in Beirut

    India Tv - Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike

    Image Source : APSmoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon

  • Oct 03, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Biden won't support strike on Iran nuclear sites as Israel weighs response to Iran missile attack

    US President Joe Biden said he would not support any Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites in response to its ballistic missile attack and urged Israel to act "proportionally" against its regional arch-foe. Biden joined a call with Group of Seven major power leaders on Wednesday to coordinate a response, including new sanctions against Tehran, the White House said.

  • Oct 03, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    'We will win together': Netanyahu

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a condolence video, said: "We are at the height of a difficult war against Iran's Axis of Evil, which wants to destroy us. "This will not happen because we will stand together and with God's help, we will win together," he said.

  • Oct 03, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israel strikes heart of Beirut, killing 6

    Israel bombed central Beirut in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least six people, after its forces suffered their deadliest day on the Lebanese front in a year of clashes against the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah. Israel said it conducted a precise air strike on Beirut. Reuters witnesses reported hearing a massive blast, and a security source said it targeted a building in central Beirut's Bachoura neighbourhood close to parliament, the nearest Israeli strikes have come to Lebanon's seat of government.

  • Oct 03, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Beirut residents witness another long night ahead as Israel’s strikes

    At least three explosions shook Beirut’s southern suburbs twenty minutes before midnight. Thick smoke quickly obscured the lights on the mountains above, drifting across the heart of the city. Another night of air strikes has begun, CNN reported.

