Monday, October 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. More than 43,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza within a year of deadly war, health ministry says

More than 43,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza within a year of deadly war, health ministry says

More than 43,020 Palestinians have been killed and 1,01,110 injured in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since October 7, 2023, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Gaza Published on: October 28, 2024 18:23 IST
Israeli Forces attack Gaza
Image Source : AP Israeli Forces attack Gaza

More than 43,020 Palestinians have been killed and 1,01,110 injured in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since October 7, 2023, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement