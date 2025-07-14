Israel-Hamas war: Death toll tops 58,000 as Gaza faces unprecedented devastation The Israel-Hamas conflict, now in its 21st month, has claimed over 58,000 lives, leaving Gaza severely devastated. Basic necessities like food and water are scarce, and the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen.

New Delhi:

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has inflicted catastrophic damage upon Gaza, with entire neighbourhoods reduced to rubble and civilians struggling to access food and clean water. Local health authorities report that over 58,000 people have been killed and more than 100,000 injured since the outbreak of the war 21 months ago. Numerous bodies are believed to remain buried under debris.

Recent Israeli strikes kill 32 including children

In the latest round of Israeli airstrikes, at least 32 people, including six children, were killed, according to Gaza health officials.

Israel has reiterated its position that the war will only end when Hamas surrenders, disarms, and goes into exile. Hamas, however, has rejected those terms and countered with an offer to release the remaining 50 hostages (of whom fewer than half are believed to be alive) in exchange for an end to hostilities and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Israel warns its enemies with 'severe consequences'

Amid a multi-front conflict, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant issued stern warnings, stating that those who harm Israel “will be answered” and "offenders will have their hands cut off" — a metaphor underscoring Jerusalem’s resolve to counter aggression decisively.

Humanitarian crisis deepens

The United Nations has sounded a dire alarm, describing Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as “rapidly spiraling out of control.” The enclave faces critical shortages of medical supplies, fuel, clean water, and essential food items. Civilians are enduring unimaginable conditions amid the ongoing bombardment.

Conflict sparked by October 7 Hamas attacks

This conflict traces its roots to October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a violent assault on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 civilians and taking 251 hostages. What followed was a fierce Israeli military response that continues to this day.

The human toll and path ahead

As Gaza endures relentless aerial bombardment and ground operations, civilians remain caught in the crossfire with dwindling access to basic necessities. Both sides remain entrenched in their positions: Israel unwavering in its demand for Hamas’s total surrender, and Hamas seeking the hostages’ freedom and Israeli withdrawal.

Amid escalating violence and a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, international calls for negotiation have intensified. But without compromise, the war appears far from a resolution, leaving Gaza's long-suffering population trapped in an endless cycle of loss and devastation.