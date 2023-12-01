Friday, December 01, 2023
     
  4. Israel-Hamas War, Day 56: 8 hostages released from Gaza as uncertainty looms over truce extension

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: December 01, 2023 9:37 IST
At least eight Israeli hostages were released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Thursday in the seventh day of the temporary ceasefire negotiated between the two warring sides last week. There has been no official announcement of an extension of the uneasy truce for an eight day, although some reports claim that both sides have agreed on the same, according to The Times of Israel.

In exchange for the eight hostages, Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners in the wee hours of Friday as per the terms of the deal. The bus carrying the prisoners arrived in the city of Ramallah, where they were greeted by people holding green Hamas flags. The men were hugged and the crowd chanted, “God is great.”

More to follow...

